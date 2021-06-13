The Marlins reinstated Rogers from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
As anticipated, Rogers was deactivated for just one day, implying that he was likely placed on the COVID-19 IL as a precaution while recovering from a vaccine shot. Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, clearing the way for Rogers to rejoin the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Rogers is on track to make his next start during the Marlins' three-game series in St. Louis that begins Monday.
