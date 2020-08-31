Rogers (1-0) picked up the win against the Mets on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings pitched. He struck out five.

After five walks prevented Rogers from working past the fourth inning in his first start, the left-hander issued just two free passes in Monday's outing. Rogers spotted the Mets a 2-0 lead in the third and it was looking like he was going to be on the hook for a loss for a lot of the game. Fortunately for the rookie, Miami rallied for four runs of Jacob deGrom in the top of the sixth to take the lead. Alex Vesia replaced Rogers to start the sixth and the Marlins' bullpen held the lead to get Rogers his first career victory. Rogers is slated to make his next start Sunday against the Rays.