Rogers (biceps) will begin a throwing program Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rogers will play catch before progressing to long toss, bullpen sessions, live batting practice and eventually a rehab assignment. The left-hander has been on the shelf since late April with a strained left biceps and is likely several weeks away from a return.
