Rogers (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings to take the loss in Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers.

Rogers retired the side in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but he allowed three runs between the second and third frames. Although he bounced back in each of the next two innings, the southpaw was charged with the loss in the low-scoring matchup. Rogers' performance was indicative of his 2021 results, when he posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings but had a 7-8 record behind the Marlins' lackluster offense. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Phillies on Friday.