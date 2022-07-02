Rogers (4-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The southpaw put together one of his better efforts of 2022, but Rogers still issued multiple free passes for the 10th time in 15 starts and got the hook after 76 pitches (49 strikes) despite the Marlins holding a 6-1 lead. Rogers is showing no real signs of turning things around, and since the beginning of June, he carries a 6.07 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 25:18 K:BB through 26.2 innings.