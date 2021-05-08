Rogers (4-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-1 victory over the Brewers. He struck out six.

The young southpaw continues to shine. Rogers tossed 53 of 90 pitches for strikes, and he's fanned at least six batters in every one of his seven starts to begin the season. The 23-year-old will carry a dazzling 1.89 ERA and 50:15 K:BB through 38 innings into his next outing.