Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Continues to dominate FSL
Rogers allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk over a career-high eight inning while striking out eight for High-A Jupiter on Thursday.
Since the beginning of May, the lefty has been on an absolute tear through the Florida State League, posting a 2.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:13 K:BB through 48 innings over eight starts. Rogers had a disappointing season last year after being the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft, but something seems to have clicked for the 21-year-old. Despite his relative lack of pro experience, a promotion to Double-A before the end of the year isn't out of the question if he keeps up this pace.
