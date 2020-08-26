Rogers had his contract selected Tuesday by the Marlins and will start Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was named the starter for the nightcap earlier in the day, but he wasn't yet a member of the 40-man roster. Rogers will make his major-league debut Tuesday having appeared in only five games at Double-A Jacksonville last season.