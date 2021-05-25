Rogers didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Phillies after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

Rogers gave up only three hits on the night, but he also issued three free passes, resulting in one run in the second inning and another in the third on a ground rule double. Monday's no-decision snapped a streak of three consecutive wins for the southpaw, who owns a 6-2 record on the season. Rogers has a sparkling 1.75 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 70:22 K:BB across 56.2 frames in 2021.