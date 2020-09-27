Rogers gave up two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings during Saturday's loss to the Yankees. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 22-year-old has struggled to find much consistency in 2020, but he had no issues during Saturday's short outing. Rogers finishes his rookie campaign with seven starts and a 6.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB over 28 innings.