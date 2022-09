Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.

Rogers allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning to begin Saturday's matchup, and he exited after throwing just 32 pitches. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's able to make his next turn through the rotation remains to be seen.