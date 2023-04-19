Rogers left his start against the Giants on Wednesday with left forearm tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Rogers gave up a run in three innings on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts while throwing 58 pitches. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day at this point, but a trip to the injured list seems more likely than not for the southpaw.
