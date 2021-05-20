Rogers (6-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Phillies after tossing 7.2 innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and two walks while fanning eight.

Rogers has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League this season, and he lowered his ERA to 1.74 after another impressive outing -- he's now allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last six appearances and he's yet to give up more than three-run in any of his nine starts. He will try to keep this excellent streak of results going next week, as he's slated to face the Phillies on Monday.