Rogers didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Nationals after tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while fanning three.

Rogers has been the best pitcher on the Marlins staff by a wide margin, but he didn't have his best stuff in this one. The left-hander, who continues to rack up innings and has now thrown a career-high 106.1 innings in 2021, has gone winless in his last six starts and there's a possibility that fatigue might be catching up to him. He owns a 3.52 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a strong 10.6 K/9 in that six-game span, though. His next start is slated for the weekend series at home against the Padres.