Rogers (back) struck out 12 and allowed just one walk over six hitless, scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

It's been a rough season for last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up (5.85 ERA, 1.60 WHIP), and his rehab assignment got off to an inauspicious start last week, when Rogers allowed five runs over two innings for Jacksonville. However, this latest performance will open some eyes and perhaps spark renewed interest in the lefty among the fantasy community. Rogers could return to the big club for next week's home series against the Rays.