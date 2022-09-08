Rogers (4-11) took the loss against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Though he suffered his 11th loss of the campaign, the outing was another positive one for Rogers, as he posted his second straight quality start since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list. The southpaw tied a season high with eight punchouts and allowed only five hits, though four of those went for extra bases. This is the first time in 2022 that Rogers has completed six innings in consecutive appearances, so he's looking more like the hurler who enjoyed a breakout campaign last season.