Rogers (4-8) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Rogers struggled out of the gate Monday, yielding three runs in the first two innings. Most of the damage against him came on Diego Castillo's two-run single in the first frame. Rogers has completed six innings just once this season and has now failed to do so in 13 consecutive outings. He's sporting a 5.42 ERA with 74:39 K:BB through 17 starts this season. The 24-year-old is expected to face the Phillies at home this weekend.