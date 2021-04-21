Rogers (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after allowing four hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

The 23-year-old generated 17 swinging strikes as he limited Baltimore to one double and three singles Wednesday afternoon. Rogers has a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 22 innings through four starts this season, and he lines up to pitch Monday at Milwaukee.