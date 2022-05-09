Rogers struck out three and allowed five hits and two walks in five scoreless innings in a 3-2 loss Sunday in San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

Rogers wasn't exactly efficient in the outing, needing 93 pitches to complete five frames, but holding the Padres scoreless nonetheless. After a stellar rookie campaign, the 24-year-old has been inconsistent in the early going this season, pitching well in four starts and poorly in the other two. As a whole, his 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 21:13 K: BB ratio are causes for concern and significantly worse than his rates last year. He will likely make his next start next weekend against Milwaukee.