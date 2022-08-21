Rogers (back) was charged with five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two in two innings Friday in his rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville.

After tossing 76 pitches and 4.2 innings in his prior rehab start Aug. 14 for Double-A Pensacola, Rogers took a step back Friday in terms of both workload and performance. He needed 62 pitches just to record six outs, and the poor showing could prompt the Marlins to keep him in the minors for at least one more tune-up outing. If that's the case, the Marlins may choose to use Thursday's team off day as a means of keeping a four-man rotation intact until Rogers is needed to fill the void when the team requires a fifth starter Aug. 30.