Rogers is slated to start Monday's game against the Mets.
Though the Marlins returned Sandy Alcantara from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday and could get two more starters in Jose Urena and Caleb Smith back this week, Rogers will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation after a solid MLB debut. He tossed four scoreless frames in a no-decision against the Mets, working around one hit and five walks while striking out six. Rogers may need to do a better job of keeping his free passes in check if he hopes to earn any further turns through the rotation beyond Monday.
