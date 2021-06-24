Rogers (7-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 3-1 by the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Remarkably, this was one of Rogers' worst starts of the year, as the southpaw failed to pitch at least six innings for the first time since May 24 and got tagged for a season-high three runs for only the second time. Even so, he kept the Marlins in the game despite their lack of offense. He'll take a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 101:28 K:BB through 86.2 innings into his next outing.