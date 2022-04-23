Rogers (0-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were blanked 3-0 by Atlanta, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The young southpaw put together his best start of the season so far, throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the Miami offense couldn't get anything going against Kyle Wright. Rogers has not been able to match his 2021 level of performance yet, posting a 6.94 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 11.2 innings, but his 3.12 FIP suggests those numbers will correct themselves in time.