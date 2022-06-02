Rogers allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Rogers turned in a scoreless first inning but struggled thereafter. In addition to allowing a solo home run to Brendan Rodgers, Rogers walked three batters to load the bases in the third frame followed by a bases-clearing triple. While Wednesday's struggles can be attributed in part to Coors Field, Rogers has allowed 13 earned runs across 12.2 frames combined across his last three starts. He now owns a 5.80 ERA with only a 39:21 K:BB across 45 innings on the season.