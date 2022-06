Rogers did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one over 4.1 innings.

Rogers gave up three runs across 4.1 innings, but escaped without being tagged with the loss after leaving the game tied at three. The lefty threw 56 of 86 pitches for strikes in the game. Rogers has now failed to reach five innings in three of five June games. He will take a 5.86 ERA into his next appearance.