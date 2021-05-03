Rogers (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Rogers had put together scoreless outings in each of his last two starts and began Sunday's appearance by tossing two scoreless innings. However, gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Zimmerman in the bottom of the third inning, which put Rogers in line for his first loss since April 5. The southpaw has now posted a 1.91 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 33 innings across his first six starts of the year. Rogers tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Friday.