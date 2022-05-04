Rogers (1-5) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 4.1 innings.

Rogers allowed only a pair of solo homers across the first four frames, but Arizona struck for three runs in the fifth to end his evening. The left-hander surrendered only one earned run in 11 innings over his previous two starts, and he was unable to hold down a Diamondbacks which is last in MLB in batting averaged (.185). Rogers has a 6.14 ERA and 18:11 K:BB through five starts this season and next projects to take the mound Sunday in San Diego.