Rogers (2-5) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 5-3 by Atlanta, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw served up homers in each of the first three innings before finally getting the hook after 88 pitches (54 strikes). Rogers has not been able to duplicate his 2021 breakout, and his numbers are getting worse, not better. He's been tagged for six homers in 18.2 innings over his last four starts, matching his total through 133 innings all of last year. Rogers will carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and mediocre 34:15 K:BB through 36.1 innings on the season into his next outing.