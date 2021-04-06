Rogers (0-1) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks over four innings as the Marlins fell 4-1 to the Cardinals. He struck out six.

There were some positive takeaways for the young southpaw, who blanked the Cards for three frames after getting tagged for three runs in the first inning, but Rogers appeared nervous and had trouble finding the plate consistently. He threw 46 of 77 pitches for strikes before exiting. Rogers will try to tighten things up in his next outing, set for Saturday on the road against the Mets.