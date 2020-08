The Marlins are expected to call up Rogers from their alternate training site to start one game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though Rogers isn't currently on the 40-man roster, Miami would have a spot open for him after it designated reliever Sterling Sharp for assignment Monday. A 2017 first-round pick, Rogers is one of the Marlins' top pitching prospects, but the 22-year-old lefty lacks much high-level experience after having only made five starts at the Double-A level in 2019. Over his 136.1 innings in total last season between Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, Rogers submitting a 2.90 ERA and 150:33 K:BB.