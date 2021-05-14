Rogers (5-2) picked up the 5-1 win against Arizona on Thursday, going six innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Rogers needed only 87 pitches to get through six and earn his fifth win in what has been an encouraging sophomore season. He's been one of the best values in fantasy this season and can step up his game by working deeper into starts, only lasting more than six innings once in eight games.