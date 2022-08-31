The Marlins reinstated Rogers (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rays at LoanDepot Park, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Rogers will be making his first start for Miami in more than a month after he was sidelined with lower-back spasms. The southpaw was roughed up in his first three minor-league rehab starts, but everything clicked for him in his most recent outing Aug. 25 with Triple-A Jacksonville. In that outing, Rogers punched out 12 over six no-hit innings while tossing 58 of his 87 pitches for strikes. The jump from the majors from Triple-A is a significant one, but Rogers will look to build on the excellent showing with Jacksonville as he attempts to salvage something from what has been a highly disappointing season for the 2021 All-Star.