Rogers didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning five across six innings.

Rogers wasn't rewarded with a win, but he posted his second straight quality start, and he has accomplished the feat in four of his last five outings. The left-hander has been one of the most surprising pitchers in the National League this season and owns dazzling stats so far, including a 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 through 68.2 innings across 12 appearances. He's scheduled to take the mound next week at home against the Rockies.