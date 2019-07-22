Marlins' Trevor Rogers: On fire for Jupiter
Rogers gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six for High-A Jupiter on Sunday.
The 21-year-old southpaw has been nearly untouchable over his last seven starts, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB through 46.2 innings over that stretch. Rogers is exploding up prospect lists with a breakout season, as he's been able to hold his velocity deeper into games and improve his command and control from his shaky debut last year -- he still needs to sharpen his off-speed pitches if he's going to become even a mid-rotation starter in the majors, but given his 6-6 frame and arsenal, his James Paxton-like upside is starting to come into focus.
