Rogers (7-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win Thursday versus Colorado.

Rogers was dominant for six innings before running out of steam a bit in the seventh. This was his fifth quality start in his last six outings, and he still hasn't given up more than three runs in any start this season. The 23-year-old sports an excellent 2.02 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 89:25 K:BB across 75.2 innings this year. He lines up to face the struggling Cardinals next week.