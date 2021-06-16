Rogers tossed six innings of one-run Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three hits and a walk while fanning six. He didn't factor into the decision.

Rogers might have departed the game with a no-decision, but there's no question he was impressive on the mound once again and continues to deliver excellent results every time he takes the ball. The left-hander, who recently returned from the COVID-19 IL, has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight straight outings and owns an excellent 1.98 ERA as a result. Rogers' next start is scheduled for this weekend on the road against the Cubs.