Rogers (1-1) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits over three-plus innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

After tossing two scoreless frames to begin the game, Rogers got tagged for four runs in the third before the wheels came off completely in the fourth -- the first five batters all reached base before the young southpaw finally got the hook after a Rhys Hoskins homer. Rogers' ERA more than doubled as a result of the disastrous outing, and while a 26:8 K:BB through his first 18 big-league innings is impressive, he'll carry a 6.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 2.5 HR/9 into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Red Sox.