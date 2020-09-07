Rogers allowed three runs on four hits and a walk across six innings in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays. He struck out 10 and did not factor in the decision.
Aside from allowing three solo homers, Rogers was excellent Sunday. After striking out 11 and walking seven across his first two outings, the rookie fanned 10 Rays while allowing just one free pass. He will take a tidy 3.00 ERA into his start against the Phillies on Friday.
