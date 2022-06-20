Rogers (3-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Mets.

Rogers put the first three Mets on base in the first inning but escaped the jam after allowing just one run. He retired nine consecutive batters before giving up two runs in the fourth followed by another run in the fifth. The 6-foot-5 southpaw has been tagged with at least four runs in four of his last six outings and has seen his ERA climb from 4.45 to 5.83 during that span. Rogers is lined up for a rematch with the Mets at home this weekend.