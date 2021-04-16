Rogers allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Rogers continued to rack up strikeouts at an impressive rate and generated 14 swinging strikes to back his efforts Thursday. He was effectively wild, throwing 61 strikes on 95 total pitches. However, he has now walked multiple batters in each of his outings, leading to a poor 5.4 BB/9. He has has yet to be burned by his control issues by keeping the ball in the yard, though it's unclear how long that will last if he continues to generate groundballs at only a 21.4 percent clip. Despite some of the concerns, Rogers maintains an impressive 2.40 ERA across 15 innings and three starts this season and will look to maintain the strong results in his next outing Wednesday against Baltimore.