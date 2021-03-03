Rogers will make his first Grapefruit League start of the year Friday against the Astros, Christina DeNicola of MLB.com reports.

The young lefty got a delayed start to training camp, but Rogers still has plenty of time to build up before Opening Day and is considered the front-runner for the Marlins' No. 5 starter role. "Trevor absolutely has an opportunity [to make the rotation]" manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday. "He's got plenty of time to be ready to be able to compete for that spot. So 100 percent he's got an opportunity. And not that concerned about that." Rogers had an erratic big-league debut last season over seven outings, but he flashed his upside with a 10-strikeout quality start against the Rays in early September.