Rogers gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two in three innings in big-league camp this spring.

He was sent to minor-league camp pretty early this spring training. The 22-year-old southpaw finished 2019 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 26 innings at Double-A and will likely return to that level when the minor-league season gets underway.