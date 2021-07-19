Rogers is listed as the Marlins' probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Washington.

Rogers has been the Marlins' top pitcher this season, but because he tossed 18 pitches in Tuesday's All-Star Game and since the organization has a desire to monitor his innings count, he won't take the hill until Miami's sixth game of the second half. With the 23-year-old having already racked up 101.1 innings in 2021 -- up from 28 innings during the pandemic-delayed 2020 campaign -- Rogers could be a candidate to get shut down in September or have starts skipped periodically over the final two months of the season.