Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Solid start at High-A
Rogers has posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 22.1 innings for High-A Jupiter to begin the season.
It's always nice to see a pitcher not give up runs -- in fact, he's allowed only one unearned run over his last two starts -- but the rest of Rogers' line so far isn't that impressive. The 21-year-old southpaw isn't generating whiffs, a disappointing performance after he managed a 10.6 K/9 in his pro debut at Low-A last year, and he'll need to start dominating if he's going to live up to his billing as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...