Rogers has posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 22.1 innings for High-A Jupiter to begin the season.

It's always nice to see a pitcher not give up runs -- in fact, he's allowed only one unearned run over his last two starts -- but the rest of Rogers' line so far isn't that impressive. The 21-year-old southpaw isn't generating whiffs, a disappointing performance after he managed a 10.6 K/9 in his pro debut at Low-A last year, and he'll need to start dominating if he's going to live up to his billing as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft.