Rogers' start was pushed back a day and he will now pitch Thursday at Arizona, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Miami has opted for a bullpen game Wednesday, delaying Rogers' outing by a day. The rookie left-hander bounced back nicely from his first rough outing of the season, pitching five innings of one-run ball May 7 against the Brewers.
