Rogers will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Rogers is one of the Marlins' top pitching prospects, he is not in the same class as guys like Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera. He still needs to be officially added to the 40-man roster. Over his 136.1 innings in total last season between Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, Rogers submitted a 2.90 ERA and 150:33 K:BB. Once Sandy Alcantara and Caleb Smith return from the injured list in the coming days, Rogers should return to the alternate training site.