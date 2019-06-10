Rogers gave up a hit and two walks over six scoreless innings for High-A Jupiter on Sunday, striking out nine.

The southpaw sports a 3.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB through 62.2 innings this season, but those numbers mask a big turnaround in the strikeout department -- after posting a mediocre 18:7 K:BB through his first 27.2 IP, Rogers has fanned at least eight batters in five of his last six outings, boasting a 47:12 K:BB through 35 frames over that stretch. A first-round pick in 2017, the 21-year-old will move quickly up the Marlins' prospect rankings if he keeps dominating through the rest of 2019.