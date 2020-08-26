Rogers pitched four scoreless innings, allowing a hit and five walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Mets in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
The 22-year-old Rogers hadn't pitched above the Double-A level prior to Tuesday's start. Outside of the wildness of his five walks, it was a respectable performance in a low-scoring contest. Rogers' time in the Marlins' rotation will likely be short -- once Sandy Alcantara, Caleb Smith or Jose Urena can return, it's probable Rogers returns to the alternate training site.
