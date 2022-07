Rogers (4-10) took the loss Monday as the Marlins were routed 11-2 by the Reds, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Miami gave the southpaw an early 1-0 lead, but it evaporated quickly. Rogers managed only six swinging strikes among his 84 pitches, and he hasn't produced a quality start since late April. He'll take a 5.85 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 83:41 K:BB through 87.2 innings into his next outing.