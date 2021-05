Rogers (6-3) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins fell 3-1 to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The quality start was the sixth of the season for the young southpaw, but Miami didn't give him enough run support to turn it into a win. Rogers will carry a dazzling 1.87 ERA and 76:22 K:BB through 62.2 innings into his next outing.